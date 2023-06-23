The Callisto Protocol is set to wrap up its final story threads on June 27, 2023, with the release of its ‘exciting final chapter’, known as the DLC final transmission. It is expected to conclude the bloody story of protagonist Jacob Lee, who is stranded on the deadly moon Callisto in the game’s main campaign.

Lee will appear again in this DLC, as he apparently discovers a mighty new life form in the bowels of Black Iron Prison. Until now, Striking Distance Studios has kept Final Transmission’s content under wraps, with only scant hints available in the trailer for the game. DLC.

When initially announced as part of the game’s Season Pass, the DLC it promised to allow players to “dig deeper into the gruesome secrets of The Callisto Protocol.”

At launch, the final chapter will be available to everyone who has purchased the game’s Season Pass, and will likely be available as a standalone download as well. Will get to first PlayStationon June 27, ahead of a wider release on pc and Xbox on June 29.

Given the way the announcement was made, it seems that this story-based chapter will be the last. DLC available for The Callisto Protocol. Despite high ambitions prior to release, the game reportedly hasn’t sold as well as projected, halting any broader plans.

As of early 2023, the game was reported to have only sold 2 million copies, well short of the desired goal of 5 million. Widely mixed reviews likely contributed to these figures, as well as the game’s troubled release on pc.

Those interested in spending more time with the game will have the opportunity when their DLC final transmission releases on June 27, 2023 for consoles PlayStationand on June 29, 2023 for pc and Xbox.

Via: gameshub