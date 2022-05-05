Israeli police and Palestinian protesters clashed again this Thursday (5) on the Esplanade of the Mosques, in East Jerusalem, as the Jewish faithful return to pray after the break in Ramadan.

Israeli police said in a statement that they “repulsed the rioters who threw projectiles at the Esplanade of the Mosques” and said at least one officer was slightly injured.

The police reinforced their presence in front of the Al Aqsa mosque, which is on the esplanade.

The Esplanade of Mosques is the third holy site in Islam and the holiest site in Judaism, named after the Temple Mount.

Since mid-April, recurring clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters have left nearly 300 wounded, the vast majority of them Palestinians, in this complex located in East Jerusalem, occupied since 1967 by Israel.

Thursday’s riots take place on the date of the 74th anniversary of the creation of the State of Israel, according to the Hebrew calendar, and on the day the Jewish faithful return to the site after a break during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Based on a tacit agreement between the different religions, non-Muslims can come to the esplanade, but without praying.

But the growing number of Jews entering the site and the fact that some pray in secret are raising fears among Muslims of a possible change in the ‘status quo’.

Last week, the leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, threatened Israel with rocket fire from this Palestinian territory in the event of “new aggression” at the Al Aqsa mosque, where Israeli security forces entered. in April, which sparked a wave of indignation in the Arab world.

