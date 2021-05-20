The Hyundai Nexo has broken the world record for the longest distance traveled by a hydrogen-powered vehicle with a single tank after traveling 887.5 kilometers, despite its official range of 666 kilometers. The total distance was 875 kilometerss, beating the previous world record of 778 kilometers set by the French aeronaut Bertrand Piccard, also at the wheel of a Nexus, on his journey through France from Sarreguemines to Le Bourget.

The Australian rally driver from Hyundai,Brendan Reeves, drove the NEXO to achieve the record, departing from the Essendon fields in Melbourne. After 807 km of efficient driving, Reeves reached Broken Hill with plenty of range still available.

The journey continued to Silverton, an inland town on the outskirts of Broken Hill, best known for being the setting for the 80s post-apocalyptic action movie Mad Max 2 (also known as ‘The Road Warrior’), and the car traveled about 60 km more before the NEXO’s hydrogen tank ran out on the Wilangee road, past Eldee station.

The trip lasted 13 hours and six minutes at an average speed of 66.9 km / h (see link to data sheet). The NEXO’s low fuel warning came on for the first time at 686 km, with more than 200 km of range from that point. The fuel light started flashing at 796 km, with 90 km of actual range remaining.

During the trip, the NEXO consumed a total of 6.27 kg of hydrogen, at a rate of 0.706 kg / 100 km. It purified 449,100 liters of air during the trip, enough for 33 adults to breathe in one day, since its plastic exhaust pipe only emitted water in the form of steam and droplets during the entire trip. It did not emit any CO2while a standard internal combustion engine vehicle would have emitted about 126 kg of CO2 over the same distance.

A representative from RACV was present to seal the NEXO deposit at the beginning of the trip, and a representative from NRMA confirmed the validity of the deposit seal at the end.

The distance measured by an isolated GPS unit aboard the NEXO logged 903.4 km, while the distance of Google Maps showed 905 km traveled. However, for testing purposes, the NEXO’s own on-board computer is used as the official distance recorder.