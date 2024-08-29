Health Ministry warns that vapes cause EVALI disease similar to COVID-19

Smoking vapes and e-cigarettes may lead to the development of a new lung disease – EVALI (E-cigarette and Vaping use-Associated Lung Injury). The Russian Ministry of Health warned Russians about this.

The department said that the study of EVALI slowed down with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic due to the similarity of symptoms, and detection rates stopped growing.

EVALI symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health reported that the symptoms of the new disease are in many ways similar to those of COVID-19: fever, general weakness, malaise, cough, shortness of breath and pathological changes in the smoker’s lungs, which can be detected using computed tomography.

However, unlike coronavirus, one of the first symptoms of EVALI is considered to be a disturbance in the human digestive system Ministry of Health of Russia

“EVALI is a condition that develops within 90 days of using an electronic cigarette, manifested by bilateral infiltrative changes in the lungs, if there are no other reasons for the development of this condition. Accordingly, a whole bunch of different respiratory diseases can easily be lumped together under this comb,” told surgeon, candidate of medical sciences Ilya Kolyshev.

According to him, at the end of 2020, more than 2,800 cases of EVALI were registered in the United States, with 68 people, some of them minors, not surviving.

Vapes May Cause Cancer, Dental and Erection Problems

In November 2023, Suna Isakova, an oncologist at the medical company SberZdorovye, reported that vapes are not a healthy alternative to tobacco, as they also contain carcinogens — substances that cause lung and oral cancer. “Vapes feel softer. They are often smoked uncontrollably, as there are no recommendations on the safe number of puffs or the concentration of nicotine in the liquid for vaping devices,” she explained.

Photo: Anton Vaganov / Kommersant

In addition to cancer, vaping can cause problems with teeth and gums, warned dentist Vladimir Losev.

Propylene glycol, which is contained in electronic cigarettes and has acidic properties, can destroy enamel. It softens and dissolves it. Vladimir Losevdentist

Urologist, andrologist, doctor of medical sciences Alexander Lubennikov, in turn, said that smoking electronic cigarettes quickly leads to impotence. According to him, the constant presence of nicotine in the blood causes contraction of blood vessels and arteries, which significantly worsens their work and disrupts erection.