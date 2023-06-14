It officially debuts new Discovery Sport, renewed from many points of view ranging from the interior and exterior style of the passenger compartment to the engine offer. In the words of Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer of Jaguar Land Rover, it is a “Distinctive, modern and compact SUVwith a versatile interior and intuitive technology, perfect for active family life.”

The news

Luxury and modernity are the watchwords for what concerns the interiors, thanks above all to a redesigned cabin which features an elegant 11.4″ curved glass Pivi Pro touchscreen with intuitive controls and class-leading storage space. Elsewhere we find the use of finely crafted tactile materials, tiered seats for optimal visibility in all three rows (up to seven seats), and an optional panoramic glass roof. Separate mention for the new gear selector surrounded by a dark anodized aluminum trim and an elegant three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, equipped with buttons that can interact with Pivi Pro or activate a virtual voice assistant.

In PHEV version…

The engine range is characterized by hybrid solutions, both plug-in and mild. In particular, the PHEV variant of the new Discovery Sport, the P300ecombines a 1.5-litre turbocharged Ingenium three-cylinder engine with an electric powertrain and 14.9 kWh lithium-ion battery for WLTP-certified electric range up to 61km: as far as recharging is concerned, it goes from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes with standard DC recharging.

…but also MHEVs

The engine line-up is completed by the P200 Ingenium petrol and D200 and D165 Ingenium diesels. In both fuel types, the protagonist is advanced mild-hybrid technology, which ensures smooth operation of the start-stop function for more composed urban driving: it uses a belt-driven starter and a battery pack, managing to ensure that the energy normally lost during deceleration is recovered and stored in the 48 volt battery to improve performance and consumption. The new Discovery Sport is available with prices starting at 55,300 euros.