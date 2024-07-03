Coahuila, Mexico.- Five days after the remains of a miner were found in the Pasta de Conchos mine, a similar announcement could be made on Wednesday.

Representatives of the federal government informed the families of the 63 miners trapped since February 2006 that personnel from the Attorney General’s Office will enter the mine, which means that they have found some evidence.

“We were informed that there will be activity by the Attorney General’s Office. We already know that when there is activity by the Attorney General’s Office it is when there is a clue that they have found. They have not told us exactly what it is, but they only announced that there will be a mobilization that day,” said Elvira Martínez, widow of Pasta de Conchos, on Wednesday.

Asked about rumors among rescue workers that the remains of a second body had been found, the woman said it was a possibility.

“There is something to that, that a second remains have probably been found, so we are waiting.”

“They tell us ‘there will be movement’, families know that when there is this type of movement it is because they have found something. The other families have already been notified to mobilize, in case they want to be on the lookout.”

Attorney General Gerardo Márquez Guevara said today that personnel from the Attorney General’s Office would enter the mine on Wednesday in the hope of recovering something.

“It is the FGR that is making the entrances to the mine, Forensic Services of the State Prosecutor’s Office are waiting to receive the biological and non-biological evidence,” he said.

“Today they opened the work day and it is expected that some findings will be made, both biological and non-biological.”

Eighteen years after the accident and two years after the start of rescue work, the first human remains belonging to a miner were recovered last Friday.

Following the announcement made to the families, it is not known whether the remains are of one or more people, but they hope to clear up the doubt in the course of the afternoon.