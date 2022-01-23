A notebook written by Brian Laudrie and the confession about the death of travel blogger Gabby Petito have been found: the investigation is still ongoing

The yellow of Gabby Petito, the travel blogger found lifeless during a trip to the United States with her partner, now seems to have been resolved.

Brian Laundrie, this is the man’s name, after an escape and FBI search, he is committed suicide.

According to the latest reports, it seems that next to his lifeless body a ‘notebook. The latter was inside a backpack together with a pistol. To spread the news, they were the same agents through one Note:

A review of the notepad revealed written statements from Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.

In the days following the influencer’s disappearance, the partner continued to confuse the authorities by texting with his phone and that of his partner. After the family report, presented on 11 September, i remains by Gabby Petito were found at Grand Teton National Park, the following 19 September.

Gabby Petito died strangled

After the autopsy, investigators found that the 22-year-old had died for strangulation.

Meanwhile, Laundrie had revealed to the family that she did not know where her fiancée was and later, shortly before the interrogation with the police, had made lose its tracks. After the girl’s death, he had used her credit cards and was therefore the only one accused of her murder. In the end, it is taken his life.

During the vacation in the United States, the two boyfriends were stopped by the authorities because they were found arguing on the street. The 22-year-old was very popular on social media, she always documented every trip with the smile on the face. Yet behind it all, there was something that led to the death of both of them.

The investigation into the death of travel blogger Gabby Petito is still ongoing, but the mystery now seems to be Resolved. She was strangled by her partner and then left in the park.