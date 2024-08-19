The mission Gaia of theEuropean Space Agency (ESA) recently revealed a surprising discovery: over 350 asteroidspreviously thought to be solitary, have moons. This discovery nearly doubles the known number of binary asteroid systems, offering new insights into the formation and evolution of our Solar System.

How was the discovery made?

The Gaia satellite, launched in 2013is primarily known for its precise mapping of stars, but has proven to be an excellent asteroid explorer. Using its ability to detect subtle movements, Gaia He identified the presence of moons by analyzing the “wobble” of asteroids, caused by the gravity of their moons. This method has allowed us to identify these small natural satellites, which had escaped previous observations.

The discovery of new moons around the asteroids it’s not just a curious fact; it provides crucial information about how asteroids form and evolve. binary systemsin which an asteroid orbits another body, offer a laboratory natural to study gravitational collisions and interactions. These informationtotions are essential to better understand not only the history of the Solar System, but also for future space missions that could exploit this knowledge for planetary defense or resource extraction.

The discoveries of Gaia lay the groundwork for further exploration of the new moons

One of the next missions, ESA’s Hera, will focus on a binary system, following the asteroid deflection test conducted by NASA with the DART mission. These studies could open new avenues for protecting our planet from potential asteroid impacts.

The discovery of the moons of 350 asteroids is just the beginning. For anyone interested in space exploration and its implicationsit's an exciting time. Continues to follow space missions, inform yourself, and consider how these discoveries could influence our future.