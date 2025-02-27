New discovery in Pompeya: this fresco provides new data on Roman cult to the god Dionisio

Since its discovery in the mid -eighteenth century, in the archaeological site of Pompeya, new findings do not stop appearing, and that in addition, they show us more information about the culture and life in the Roman city that remained buried by the eruption of the Vesubio volcano in 79 AD next to Herculano.

Pompeya was covered with a thick layer of ashes and Lapilli and this made it buried and buried, with a different conservation than the usual Roman ruins that remained in light. Now, the discovery of a new fresco has given the site in a batch of excavations that provides unpublished data on the cult of God Dionysus.

The new frescoes discovered in Pompeii dedicated to Dionisio

In the baptized as Casa del Tíaso, in which a series of excavations are taking place, it is where a large fresh paint has been discovered dedicated to Greek god Dionisio, divinity of wine and madnessand whose cult is wrapped in mystery as Dan shows the different examples found.





The fresco found in Pompeya occupies three walls of a stay that was open to the garden and that is presupposed was a banquet room, which was what used to be decorated with characters and samples that referred to Dionisio, in this case with the bacantes, women worshiped by Baco, like the great protagonists of a parade.

This megalography, as these large mural paintings are called, is a sample of the Dionysian mysteries and datery from the first century ac, specifically between the year 40 and 30and for what at the time of the eruption about Pompeii would already have a century of antiquity.

Hunting: a new topic in the initiation to the cult of Dionisio

The great theme of this mural are the mystical cults dedicated to Dionisio and his initiation ritual in Pompeya, who assured that they were the only ones who knew their mysteries, and that they were linked to a blissful life both in the earthly life and in the beyond.

One of the great novelties presented by this new fresco dedicated to the god Dionisio with respect to others as The one of the Villa de los Misterios It is that in it the bacantes and satyrs also appear within the theme of hunting, which is another that is added to the initiatory rituals to the cult of this divinity.