“My medical examiner told me she is very very old. The bracelet is not hers”

The autopsy on the body continues Liliana Resinovich after exhumation. There are 25 points that will need to be clarified, reported among the reasons of the judge who reopened the case of the 63-year-old from Trieste.

The correspondent of the television program 2pminterviewed her husband Sebastiano Visintin. There are several questions that have not yet been answered after two years. As the mysterious bracelet found at the site of the discovery, which according to the man did not belong to his wife.

On her right wrist, Liliana Resinovich wore a watch that read either 9:17 or 9:17. Another mystery of the disappearance of the 63 year old. It was pink, battery operated, but she had stopped. Her husband Sebastiano said that Lili had it bought at a flea market, while she was with him. He doesn't know why he stopped. You stated that only those who are carrying out the investigations will give an answer.

In recent days, another piece of news has also spread: the medical examiner has identified one fracture of the nasal septum, but Visintin stressed that his consultant has already inquired. It would be a fracture very very old. However, in 30 long years of marriage, the man does not remember his wife breaking her nasal septum. He told the Ore 14 correspondent that several years ago they had been victims of a motorbike accident, but Liliana had reported consequences only on the foot.

I spoke to my medical examiner, he told me it's a very very old fracture. So I can't know. We had an accident about ten years ago, with the motorbike. We ended up under a truck because it cut us off. The ambulance arrived, Liliana had this fracture on her foot. I don't know about the nose, I don't think there was any problem on that occasion.

Regarding the fragment of the bracelet found at the site where Liliana Resinovich's body was found, the investigators have already interviewed all the relatives for identification, including her husband Sebastiano. The man at the correspondent of Hours 14 responded like this: