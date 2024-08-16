Have you ever thought that the moon had an atmosphere? Surprisingly, recent studies have revealed that a thin veil of gas envelops our natural satellite. But where does it come from? comes from this lunar atmosphere?

Since the 1970s80astronomers have observed a delicate layer of atoms, known as the exosphere, floating above the surface lunar. This thin air seems to be the result of the space weatheringa process influenced by external conditions in space. However, the exact cause of this atmosphere remained a mystery. Now, scientists at the MIT and the University of Chicago have identified the process that contributed to the formation of the lunar atmosphere.

Impact Vaporization: A Key Factor

According to the research team, the lunar atmosphere is probably a product of the impact vaporization. But what does it mean? Exactly? The moon is constantly bombarded by micrometeorites, small particles of space dust that hit the surface at high speeds. These impacts release gases from the lunar soil, thus creating the atmosphere. Scientists have analyzed samples of lunar soil collected during the Apollo missions of the NASA, discovering that micrometeorites vaporize chemicals in the soil, releasing gases that continuously replenish the lunar atmosphere.

The exploration of LADEE

NASA’s Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) satellite orbited the moon at low altitude to collect data on the exosphere and behavior of lunar dust. Researchers have found that the lunar exosphere is maintained by a combination of processesincluding the solar windmicrometeorite impacts and the slow release of gases from the surface.

Curiosities about lunar dust

One fascinating aspect is that lunar dust can be electrically charged by sunlight and the solar wind, doing it levitate and move on the surface. During meteor showers, atoms in the atmosphere become visibleindicating the impact of these events. Also, when the moon is shielded from the sun, as during an eclipse, changes in the atoms of the atmosphere, suggesting the influence of the sun.

New discoveries and future prospects

Studying the isotopes of potassium and rubidium in soil lunar, researchers found that impact vaporization is the primary method of generating the atmosphere on the moon. An estimated 70% of the exosphere is due to this process, while the remaining 30% is attributable to theIonic erosion. These results not only shed light on the formation of the lunar atmosphere, but could also help study the atmospheres thin of other moons.

An invitation to reflection

Aren’t these discoveries fascinating? Consider how the constant shower of micrometeorites not only shapes the surface of the moonbut also contribute to its atmosphere. How will this new information change our understanding of the universe?

I invite you to follow our updates on iCrewPlay to stay informed on the latest discoveries spatial. What about it? you think of these new studies? Leave a comment and share your thoughts with us.