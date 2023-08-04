Genoa – The controversy over the renewal of the director of Palazzo Ducale continues. The board of directors of the Foundation has decided not to automatically renew Serena Bertolucci’s mandate, but to rely on a new public competition. After the speech by the former president of the Liguria Region and former minister, Claudio Burlando, and the subsequent interview by Undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi with Secolo XIX (Click here), she has arrived on Facebook the reply of the current director of the institution, Serena Bertolucci.

The text of the post by Serena Bertolucci

Now stop.

In my recent affair I have seen it all happen. I respected everyone’s thought and opinion, I did not comment, I made no claims. And I don’t intend to. I am still one of the few who believe that matches are played on the pitch (Giulio (the nine-year-old son, ed) otherwise he would get very angry) and on the facts. And that institutions and offices must be respected and honored with appropriate behavior.

For this I find something intolerable. That in order to support a situation (absolutely legitimate, even if perhaps not in the manner) reality is manipulated to such an extent as to turn it upside down.

Today Undersecretary Sgarbi on the 19th century declares that competitions are held every 5 years in the great museums of the state for transparency.

Well, maybe not.

All the directors in office of the large museums mentioned have been reconfirmed (and rightly so, in the light of the results) for their second term in continuity, without competition. It has been regulated that a third term is not possible, but a second one is. This is what the Ministry of Culture has established. Who reconfirmed all the expiring directors for the second term.

And so it happened precisely because it was recognized that cultural work takes place over a long time and not a short one. Culture is not like oil, although they say it is; culture is built over time.

So, to be exact.

And to avoid hearing certain concepts repeated, then maybe we end up thinking that they are true.