Despite the fact that the new film of Blade It is one of the most anticipated projects of the MCU, the tape has faced multiple problems since its announcement. After a couple of weeks ago it was revealed that Bassam Tariq has stepped down as director, it has been revealed that a replacement has already been hired.

According to Deadline, Yann Demange will be in charge of directing the new film by Blade starring Mahershala Ali. As if that were not enough, the report mentions that Michael Starrbury has joined this project as the third writer, this after Beau DeMayo, responsible for the script of moonknightjoined this tape.

Demange was in charge of directing 71, starring Jack O’Connell and Ben Mendelsohn. The filmmaker also has credits for Lovecraft Country on your resume. For his part, Starrbury, is recognized for his participation as a writer in When They See Us. With this, The film has been confirmed to have a PG-13 rating. something that most Marvel movies share, which may disappoint all fans who expected something similar to the Wesley Snipes films, which were for adults.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about this project. Let’s hope that this is the last change of this style that the tape undergoes. Blade It will hit theaters on September 6, 2024.. On related topics, here you can see the new image of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Similarly, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have different visual styles.

Blade is a great character, and he will very likely play a big role in the future of the MCU. Yes ok Secret Wars Y The Kang Dynasty maybe it’s not the tapes where it will shine, maybe in the future Midnight Sons will be the star.

