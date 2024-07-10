Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Researchers have discovered a new species of dinosaur. It is one of the most complete dinosaur skeletons in Great Britain.

London – In Great Britain a previously unknown dinosaur species discoveredBones of the dinosaur named “Comptonatus Chasei” were found on the Isle of Wight in the south of England, which is known for its high fossil deposits. This dinosaur lived there around 125 million years ago. Scientists now hope to gain insights into the time after the dinosaurs became extinct.

Discovery of new dinosaur species is “culmination of years of work”

“The description of Comptonatus represents the culmination of years of work,” says Jeremy Lockwood, research associate at the Natural History Museum in London. “Almost 150 bones were excavated, making it almost certainly the most complete new dinosaur found in Britain in 100 years,” explained Lockwood. The doctoral student examined the fossil at the University of Portsmouth.

According to him, the discovery shows that the Isle of Wight and surrounding areas were once among the most diverse ecosystems on the planet. Such discoveries are not rare – this is already the eighth dinosaur species discovered on the Isle of Wight in the past five years. The dinosaur’s name, “Comptonatus Chasei”, is made up of the name of the place where it was found, Compton Bay, and the name of the late discoverer, Nick Chase.

New dinosaur species over 125 million years old – bones well preserved

The newly discovered species is a herbivore that weighed about a ton and was the size of a male bison. At the time of its death, the dinosaur was almost six years old and therefore fully grown, according to the National History Museum.

The dinosaur’s body then landed on the floor of an ancient flood plain that once covered much of the present-day island. Rain running down the steep hills to the north washed the bones away, along with plants, rocks and debris.

All of this was quickly buried, which explains the good preservation of the skeleton. The former flood plain eventually became a cliff under which the dinosaur’s bones were buried for many millions of years. Some finds even suggest on bones that are over 200 million years old.

Researchers hope for new insights from discovered dinosaur species

“Comptonatus Chasei” belonged to the group of Iguanodontia and probably lived in herds. This was suggested by dinosaur footprints found nearby, according to Jeremy Lockwood, according to the British news agency P.A.“It is possible that large herds of these dinosaurs caused the flood plains to shake when they were disturbed by predators,” the researcher said. The fossil also indicates a rapid evolution of iguanodont dinosaurs, as P.A. quoted paleontologist Susannag Maidment of the National History Museum.

The discovery, which was published in the journal Journal of Systematic Palaeontology published, scientists hope to gain information on how habitats recovered after a mass extinction at the end of the Jurassic period. (vk/dpa)