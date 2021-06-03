Dubai (Union) Aden Foundation today launched its digital payment and purchasing solutions in the United Arab Emirates, reflecting its commitment to the Middle East region. With its presence in the United Arab Emirates, Aden provides advanced payment solutions that are reflected in the increase in transaction and purchase rates with ease and ease.

In the UAE, Aden offers a range of products and features available in other regions, including integrated anti-fraud solutions and revenue optimization tools. By covering the entire payment flow through its integrated online platform, in-store and in-app transactions, Adyan solutions help merchants establish a seamless payment system and provide a secure shopping experience for customers.

In the UAE, Aden provides a one-stop-shop provider of business solutions. By connecting directly to the Visa and Mastercard, the transactions will be processed locally in the UAE via the Adyan platform.