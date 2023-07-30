













This was on the occasion of an event for fans, Digi Fes 2023. In the video you can hear one of the classic themes of the series, the opening or opening ‘Target ~Akai Shōgeki~’ which is sung by Kouji Wada. According to the plan this film will be released on October 27, 2023.

That is the Japanese date and at the moment it does not have one for the West, but it is likely that it will leave Japan. The plot of this animated film Digimon Adventure 02 takes place in February 2012.

That’s something after the story of Digimon Adventure Tri as well as of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

The protagonist will be Daisuke Motomiya (or Davis Motomiya) at 20 years old, an age shared by other characters that appear in the film.

In charge of the direction of Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning is Tomohisa Taguchi, while the script comes from Akatsuki Yamatoya.

As for the studio in charge, it is Yumeta Company and the production is Toei Animation. The confirmed cast for the film is as follows:

Fukujurō Katayama as Daisuke Motomiya

Junko Noda as V-Mon

Arthur Lounsbery as Ken Ichijōji

Naozumi Takahashi as Wormmon

Ayaka Asai as Miyako Inoue

Kouichi Toochika as Hawkmon

Yoshitaka Yamaya as Iori Hida

Megumi Urawa as Armadimon

Junya Enoki as Takeru Takaishi

Miwa Matsumoto as Patamon

MAO as Hikari Yagami

Yuka Tokumitsu as Tailmon

To the aforementioned actors and actresses, we must add Megumi Ogata as Rui Ōwada, someone who claims that he was the first in the world to become a chosen child.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

The same can be said for Rie Kugimiya as Ukkomon, a digimon similar to a sea creature.

As revealed by the team Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning the mysterious Ukkomon is a key part of the plot of this film so it is worth paying attention.

Apart from Digimon Adventure 02 we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

