The Genesis of Diablo 4’s Spiritist: Vessel of Hatred It was told by the developers of Blizzard in the video diary that you can see below, and which documents the origins of the character, the initial vision and the final one.

The authors first established the scenario in which the new class would move, then they proceeded to confer a specific aspect to the Spiritist and put down on paper his special abilities, which generally revolve around summons.

The video, full of concept art, includes the many notes that Blizzard has inserted in order to strongly characterize this figure, which moves quickly and brandishes a spear which he uses as an extension of his own body, performing maneuvers as spectacular as they are effective.

So we moved on to the friezes and colors of the Spiritistresulting in a final version of the design to which the developers then added the various summons, with a fascinating selection of Guardian Spirits resembling ferocious animals.