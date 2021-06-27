Several days ago, and after 7 years since the end of the series, ‘Showtime’ announced a preview of the ninth season of the acclaimed series Dexter. Story that follows a serial killer with a somewhat particular sense of justice.
In his daily life, Dexter builds a social mask that envelops even the audience, since the character is humanized to such an extent that we are afraid of being caught.
Yes OK the series “finale” in 2013 was the subject of disappointment, many are probably now happy that it happened like this. Well, his last scene sees Dexter fake his death on a yacht and then find him in Oregon as a lumberjack.
This ending left fans of the series unsatisfied, who believed that it was impossible for the character to end like this. Since he could not throw overboard all the life that had been difficult to achieve.
It was even commented that the death of the character was a better ending than that. However, fans found a bit of light in said ending, as it has allowed one more season where it is revealed that Dexter has returned to his old ways.
‘Dexter’ Season 9 Preview
The new season is currently in production and in April you could see a preview of everything to come.
In the preview we can see what looks like a cabin in Oregon and Dexter wearing the same outfit he wore in the last chapter of the previous season. Dark sweater and very short hair.
As Dexter looks out a window, we listen to Nina Simone’s “Don’t Let Me Be Maundersgation” in the background, and then watch the protagonist turn to the camera to smile at him.
Spectators noticed that during the preview there was one more sound, apparently someone gagged trying to scream and ask for help (around 0:13 second). Likewise, others say they have seen someone tied up fighting in the reflection of the window.
Many were hoping that Dexter will manage to contain his “dark self”, but for most who know the character well, they knew that this was almost impossible. That he cannot deny it because it is an intrinsic part of who he is.
So it is likely that in this new season we have an even darker Dexter and many dead people.
It is said that at some point in the series Dexter moves to a fictional city of New York, where he will have an antagonist Kurt Caldwell. This character is considered an “unofficial mayor”, he is loved and respected by all, generous and a true man of the people.
But, it is said that if you mess with Kurt or harm any of his people, only God could save you. We don’t yet know how the characters will interact and we don’t have an official release date for the new season. It is only known that it will come out sometime this year.
Amazon Prime Video signs Spanish novelist Juan Gómez-Jurado
Where is the new Dexter season available?
The series is original from the Premium Showtime Anytime channel, being able to subscribe to the Showtime platform with its application for € 10.99 / month to view it. Even if You can also see it on Hulu, FuboTV and Amazon Prime Video Channels
The Amazon Prime option is undoubtedly the best to watch the series, since all Dexter seasons are currently on Amazon Prime, so you can start watching it again while you wait for the last one. Or if you’ve never seen it, this is your chance to reach out to old fans.
You may be in some regions where the series is not available through Amazon Prime Video, but you can always use a secure network using Chrome VPN, which will not only allow you to change the location of your IP but also prevents tracking of your online activity, among other things that we already explained in our guide on VPNs.
Will Dexter be on Netflix?
Netflix briefly aired the series, and it was only there that fans of the series or new viewers could go to watch the show in late 2020, but after the announcement of the series’ revival 3 months later, it was pulled. of the platform.
There is no evidence that the series is returning to Netflix for all countries, so the best option to watch it is on Amazon Prime Video. Despite this, you can still find good thriller, sci-fi and detective style series on the platform that can satisfy you while you wait patiently for Dexter to arrive again.
Last updated on 2021-06-27. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
