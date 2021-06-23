The Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, has unveiled a device for rapid detection of light head injuries within 15 minutes, the first of its kind in the region, after being licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration, and used in the early and rapid detection of brain injuries.

The Ministry presented the device at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2021 in Dubai, noting that it will allow the injured to obtain appropriate treatment at a faster time, in addition to providing test results with an accuracy of 95.8%.

The Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, stressed the importance of the innovative test from Abbott, as one of the most helpful diagnostic tests in detecting brain injuries, usually caused by car accidents and falls.

The Director of Hospitals Administration at the Foundation, Dr. Kulthum Al-Balushi, indicated that adding the highly sensitive test to the list of laboratory diagnostic tests is an important step to help the medical team better evaluate patients suspected of having concussion, and thus provides immediate access to clinical information. the patient, the progression of his disease, and avoiding further unnecessary tests. It also provides additional expenditures on the health care system, and helps in addressing many challenges in hospital emergency departments.

A consultant general surgery, medical director of Khorfakkan Hospital, Dr. Abdullah Musa Al Balushi, told “Emirates Today”, that the test is carried out by taking a sample of the blood of the target person to be examined, and placing it on a slide inside the device called “iStat”, to determine whether he is infected. Or not, by reading two types of proteins in the blood, which are secreted during the result of brain injury.

Al Balushi indicated that the device is used by the medical team in the fields of work and ambulance, adding that it is currently subject to approval within the UAE.



