The Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, revealed a device for rapid detection of light head injuries within 15 minutes, the first of its kind in the region, after being licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration, and used in the early and rapid detection of brain injuries.

The Ministry presented the device at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2021 in Dubai, noting that it will allow the injured to obtain appropriate treatment at a faster time, in addition to providing test results with an accuracy of 95.8%.

The Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, stressed the importance of the innovative test from Abbott, as one of the most helpful diagnostic tests in detecting brain injuries, usually caused by car accidents and falls.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

