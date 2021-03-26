New developments regarding the vaccine crisis between Britain and the European Union

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that Brussels and London could reach an agreement, starting from Saturday, on exports of COVID-19 vaccines produced on the territory of the European Union.

“Fortunately, the two sides (the European Union and Britain) are engaged in talks, and it appears that they may reach an agreement on Saturday or soon after,” Rutte said.

He added during a press conference after his participation in the talks on the first day of the hypothetical European summit that reaching an agreement “will be welcome, because we are friends and we need each other.”

On Wednesday, the European Union tightened the mechanism for monitoring exports of anti-Corona vaccines produced on its soil, after AstraZeneca failed to deliver the quantities agreed upon between the two parties.

This principle of “reciprocity” implicitly targets the United Kingdom, to which the European Union has exported 21 million vaccine doses since December without receiving in return any vaccine dose produced on its territory, at a time when the contract between Brussels and AstraZeneca explicitly stipulates allocating a quota for the European Union from Doses produced in British manufacturers.

Discussions between Brussels and London focus in particular on this Dutch factory.

Rutte stressed in his press conference that the decision to prevent the export of doses produced in this plant to Britain is not up to his government, but rather to the European Commission, which has the last word in approving applications for vaccine factories for export outside the European Union.

He said, “The Dutch authorities follow the decisions of the commission without having any say in them.”

He added that he had made clear to his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, that no bilateral agreement could be concluded between the two countries in this regard.