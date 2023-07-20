Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger, Mark Stoffers

The Orlandi missing person case is boiling up again. The Vatican speaks of a new “uncle trail”, the brother of the missing raises serious allegations.

Rome – Four decades have passed since mysterious disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi passed, but the family of the Vatican citizen continue to search for answers. Recent developments have created new tensions between the Vatican and the family of the missing. Pietro Orlandi, the brother of the missing, makes serious allegations against the Holy See of Pope Francis. The trigger are reports of an investigation that was forwarded to the Italian authorities by the Vatican prosecutor.

These latest allegations are just part of a series of events worrying the Vatican. Among other things, the Holy See is still struggling with the after-effects of the media attention that arose from the deportation of Georg Gänswein to Freiburg. The same happened to the Pope’s closest confidante, who is facing attacks from “extreme groups”. The latest findings in the Orlandi case could now trigger further unrest in Rome.

Vatican: New information in the case of Emanuela Orlandi missing?

The report contains suspicions that an uncle of Emanuela Orlandi, who has since died, was seen with her a few hours after her disappearance. In addition, this uncle is said to have verbally molested an older sister of the missing woman. The Italian TV channel La Sette reported last week that this “uncle trail” was taken up again in the unsolved case.

Loud La Sette There was also an identikit based on testimonies from a security guard and a police officer who are said to have seen Emanuela with a man on the evening of her disappearance. The person in the phantom image therefore resembled the deceased uncle.

Missing Emanuela Orlandi’s brother raises serious allegations against Vatican

The family confessor is said to have known about the “uncle trail” and informed the then Cardinal Secretary of State Agostino Casaroli (1914 – 1998) about it in a letter. Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother, was outraged by the reports and the renewed investigation. “You can’t shift the responsibility for everything onto the family,” he criticized in relation to the renewed allegations against the deceased uncle. He already had in case of missing Suspicions against the ex-Pope voiced.

Pietro Orlandi wants to know the truth: what happened to his sister when she disappeared from the Vatican on June 22, 1983? © Andrew Medichini/picture alliance/dpa/AP

Laura Sgro, Orlandi’s lawyer, stressed that the Italian authorities had already investigated the suspicion against the uncle 40 years ago without any result. It is by no means a new development.

Mystery of Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican spokesman comments on the brother’s allegations

Orlandi also accused the Vatican of violating the seal of confession. Then the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni commented. He stressed in a published statement that the Vatican Prosecutor’s Office was cooperating with the Italian authorities and had passed on the documents in strict confidence.

The Vatican, like the Orlandi family, is interested in uncovering the truth about Emanuela’s disappearance; it is therefore desirable that investigations are carried out in all directions, Bruni continued.

The case of the missing Emanuela Orlandi has kept the Vatican in suspense for 40 years

For more than four decades, the case of the missing Emanuela Orlandi has occupied the Vatican and has attracted attention beyond Italy’s borders. On June 22, 1983, the daughter of a Vatican worker did not return from her music class in Rome. Since then, rumors and conspiracy theories about her whereabouts have persisted, most recently fueled by a Netflix series. The Italian prosecutor’s office reopened the case in April 2023 and promises investigations “without consideration”.

