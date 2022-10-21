Hans Niemann, the American chess grandmaster who is at the center of a chess riot, on Thursday sued world champion Magnus Carles and the online platform Chess.com for defamation and libel. He demands 400 million dollars (408 million euros) from a total of five parties. Niemann has that on Thursday via Twitter let them know. Niemann, 19, became the center of global outcry in September when world champion Magnus Carlsen (31) accused him of foul play.

Niemann is suing a total of five parties, including world champion Carlsen. He has sued the Norwegian in a court in Missouri and is demanding $100 million in damages from him. According to the American, his reputation has been badly damaged.

The American hit the headlines a month and a half ago when he was at the prestigious St. Louis Sinquefield Cup defeated Carlsen. The world champion then decided to withdraw from the tournament. But a week later, he posted via Twitter that he suspected Niemann of cheating. “I’m frustrated. Cheating is serious business and a threat to the very survival of the game.”

Shortly afterwards, Niemann admitted that when he was younger he regularly cheated during online games, but that he doesn’t do that anymore. Carlsen then came again with a statement via Twitter“I believe Niemann has cheated more – and more recently – than he has admitted so far.”

Chess.com then decided to investigate the American’s online games and concluded that he probably cheated in more than a hundred games. Some games were part of tournaments where prize money was also awarded.

‘Career ruined

Niemann’s claim against Carlsen, among others, is the American’s first public response to the allegations. According to his lawyers, the Norwegian’s statements are malicious accusations. “It destroyed Niemann’s remarkable career at its peak and ruined his life.”

According to them, the financial damage to their client is therefore considerable. For example, Niemann has been banned from Chess.com and can no longer participate in major chess tournaments, which means he may miss out on prize money.