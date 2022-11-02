A new Deus Ex title is reportedly in the works at Embracer Group’s recently acquired Eidos-Montréal studio, albeit one that’s still in the “very very early” stages of development.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who made the claim in a tweet accompanying today’s news of Square Enix Montréal’s closure.

Although no further details on the new Deus Ex project were shared, this would seemingly be the first known instance of a major Square Enix IP being revived under Embracer Group’s watch since it acquired the likes of Tomb Raider, Thief, and Deus Ex – plus Square Enix Montréal, Eidos-Montréal, and Crystal Dynamics – as part of a $300m deal in May.

4 hours of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided gameplay.

Eidos-Montréal is, of course, the most recent custodian of the Deus Ex series, having developed 2016’s Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, supervised 2014 mobile spin-off The Fall, and created 2011’s acclaimed Deus Ex: Human Revolution. The first two entries in the series – 2000’s Deus Ex and 2003’s Invisible War – were created by Warren Spector’s long-defunct studio Ion Storm.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Eidos-Montréal’s most recent stab at the cyberpunk action-RPG, was well-received at launch, with Eurogamer saying the series’ mix of shooting and stealth ‘continued to flourish’ in the studio’s hands. Since its release, Eidos-Montréal has earned praise for 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider and last year’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

A return to Deus Ex – even if it’s still some considerable way off – is long overdue.