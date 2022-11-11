The boyfriend of the 16-year-old girl, who killed her grandmother Gilda, said they are expecting a baby: investigations underway

New details emerged on the 16 year old girl who took the life of grandmother Gilda with several stab wounds. During the last episode of 2 pmthe program correspondent listened to the teenager’s boyfriend, who revealed that they are expecting a baby.

It is not yet clear what happened inside that house, the police are investigating. The boy’s interview was not broadcast live on TV, because the parents changed their minds and the correspondent limited himself to telling what emerged from his testimony.

The boy explained that their relationship was broken, but after the news of the pregnancy, they were trying to put things right. He said he knew the 16-year-old girl very well and was convinced that he acted to defend himself from her grandmother.

Since she found out about her baby, the 16-year-old would have made it her reason for living and, according to her boyfriend, would have done anything to defend it.

The child’s lawyer also states the same. The girl would have cuts on the body, compatible with a defense attempt. But it will be only the investigations, to reconstruct what really happened. The young woman will appear before the judge and will be able to tell his version of events.

The story happened in Capaccio, in the province of Salerno. On the night of the crime, the 16-year-old girl didn’t say a word, but now she would be ready to talk. The family is upset and wants to understand what happened.

Since last Monday, it has been in the juvenile prison of Nisida, in Naples. It is still unclear whether she went to her grandmother’s house that evening to say hello.

Gilda, this is the name of the 76-year-old, lived in via Tavernelle. At home, according to what has been learned, the quarrel would then begin. When help arrived, there was nothing more for the woman to do. The 16-year-old says she allegedly defended herself with the edged weapon after her grandmother would have it hit.