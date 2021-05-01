New details revealed by the investigation into the circumstances of Maradona’s death

A medical committee investigating the circumstances of the death of the late Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona concluded that Maradona’s medical team had acted “in an inappropriate manner that revealed negligence and negligence.”

These conclusions were contained in the investigation committee report, a copy of which was shared by Reuters. The death of Maradona at the age of 60 in November of last year shocked Argentina, which is located in South America, where he was immensely popular and many called for investigation and accountability of those responsible.

Argentina’s prosecuting authorities launched an investigation after the former star’s death due to heart failure in a house near the capital, Buenos Aires, and this included searching belongings of his private doctor as well as investigating other people from the team responsible for his care.

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina, is considered one of the most prominent footballers in its history and is highly regarded in his country and around the world.

Maradona underwent brain surgery last November.

Last March, a medical committee convened, formed at the request of the Ministry of Justice, to analyze Maradona’s death and search for allegations about the failure of the medical team authorized to take care of him.

The former World Cup winner in 1986 was suffering from serious health problems and recovering from brain surgery when he died in a suburb of Buenos Aires.

“The work of the medical team authorized to treat Diego Armando Maradona revealed negligence and negligence” in performing its mission, said the medical committee report, issued on April 30 and reviewed by Reuters through a source close to the investigations.

The report indicated that Maradona’s condition had worsened and that he was dying about 12 hours before his death, around midday on November 25.

The report added, “It showed clear indications of his suffering for a long time, so we conclude that the patient did not receive the required attention from 00:30 hours on November 25, 2020.”

Reuters was not able to reach prosecutors and lawyers in charge of the case for comment on Friday.

Maradona has previously played for Barcelona, ​​Naples, Seville, Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors.