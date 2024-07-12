Life&Style: Kylie Jenner Wants to Start a Family with Actor Timothée Chalamet

New details have been revealed about the relationship between American TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet. The corresponding material is published by Life&Style.

According to the source, the businesswoman wanted to start a family with the artist. “Kylie thinks Timothy would be a great father and even asked him about starting a family. Timothy was a little taken aback at first and thought maybe Kylie was just joking, but no, she was completely serious. Although he loves children, he will need time to think it over,” he said.

At the same time, the anonymous insider emphasized that Chalamet is extremely serious about Jenner and is truly in love with her. “They have real feelings for each other. He really admires Kylie’s calmness and self-confidence,” the source emphasized.

Earlier in July, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted together in public for the first time in months. The paparazzi captured the couple on a walk in Los Angeles.