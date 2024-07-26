During a panel held at ChinaJoy 2024, Omega Force and Koei Tecmo revealed New story details for Dynasty Warriors: Originssimultaneously publishing a large number of unpublished images of the game.

Coming in 2025 to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, “Dynasty Warriors: Origins will introduce a new and deeper interpretation of the traditional history of the Three Kingdoms,” narrating events beginning “the year before the Yellow Turban Rebellion, at the dawn of an era of great upheaval,” the authors explained.

“The protagonist of the game, a martial arts expert with amnesiafinds himself visiting a village hit by a famine and there he meets Zhang Jiao, a long-haired man who offers to help the people, and Guang Yu, a bearded warrior intent on denouncing the injustices perpetrated by government officials.”

The story of Dynasty Warriors: Origins is therefore told through the eyes of this character with no memory, crossing the events of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms in an engaging way both for those who already know them and for those who have never experienced them before.”