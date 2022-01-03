Home page politics

Shortly before the anniversary of the US Capitol storm, the Congressional Committee of Inquiry comes across new information that also concerns Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Washington DC – January 6, 2022 will be the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol in the USA*. Shortly before the first anniversary of the uprising, the whole country is looking to the Congressional Committee of Inquiry, which is supposed to determine how the rioting came about and what role the then President was Donald Trump* had with me. And the committee reliably delivers piquant details about the processes behind the scenes.

Initially, text messages from confiscated cell phones had proven that a number of prominent figures from the right-wing conservative news broadcaster Fox News* Trumps had pleaded with then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to persuade Donald Trump to distance himself from the insurgents with a public appearance. Even Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr.*., demanded a statement from his father*, as well as Kevin McCarthy, leader of the republican* in the House of Representatives. But neither his son, his party colleague, nor his friends at Fox News got what they wanted. Trump remained silent, the uprising continued. Five people were killed as a result of the events.

Ivanka Trump: What was Donald’s daughter doing on January 6th during the Capitol storm?

Until now, it was unknown what the only members of Donald Trump’s family who had an official job in the White House had actually done during the uprising. Trump’s oldest daughter Ivanka Trump* was like her husband at the time Jared Kushner* Active as an advisor to the President in the official seat. Neither she nor Kushner have yet publicly commented on the events. Ivanka got her grandiose political ambitions after her father’s defeat against Joe Biden* put on hold. The 40-year-old has been avoiding the public since then.

But now Liz Cheney lets light into the darkness. The Republican is a bitter opponent of her fellow party member Donald Trump and sits on the said committee of inquiry into the events on January 6th. In an interview with the US broadcaster ABC raised serious allegations against Donald Trump again. “The President was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office [im Weißen Haus] and watched the attack on TV, ”said the daughter of former US Vice President Dick Cheney. Trump neglected his duty and should be held responsible for it: “People have to understand how dangerous he is.”

Ivanka Trump: did she pass on information about father Donald Trump?

To make this clear, Cheney reported testimony from the White House. “We know firsthand that his daughter [Ivanka Trump] came into the room at least twice and asked him to make a statement and to stop this violence. ”But even Ivanka could not convince Donald. “He has crossed lines that no president has crossed before him,” said Cheney of the storming of the Capitol and Donald Trump’s role in it. Should he really run again in 2024, she feared for democracy in the USA.

While the fact that Ivanka Trump called on her father to exercise moderation does not seem exactly surprising, experts in the US have long been wondering who owned this first hand, from which the information about what was going on in the White House on January 6th Committee were given. In an interview with the US broadcaster CNN, Elie Honig, a former federal attorney in the USA, did the same. “This phrase ‘first hand’ is very important. [Diese Information] comes from the room itself and the people who were there were [Donald Trumps] innermost circle ”, said Honig, who went on to say:“ But who is the person? We do not know it. Could it be Ivanka Trump? Possible. “(Dil)