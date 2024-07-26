In March 2022, Warner Bros. confirmed that a sequel to I Am Legend was already in production. Although no additional information was shared at the time, during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Akiva Goldsman, producer of this film, shared a couple of details about the film.

Although there is no information yet regarding the director or the release date, Goldsman noted that in the near future we will have more details about I Am Legend 2. Meanwhile, he mentioned that This sequel takes place in the alternate ending where Will Smith’s character survives the final confrontation.which was the original conclusion of the book. This is what he had to say about it:

“We’re making a sequel to the alternate version where Will lives and things aren’t going well for humanity. The world returns in spectacular fashion, an exciting playground for us all, not your father’s I Am Legend.”

For now, we know that I Am Legend 2 will star Will Smith and Michael B. JordanUnfortunately, there are no further details at the moment, although Goldsman assures that we will soon have more information about this long-awaited sequel. In related topics, the name and logo of the film are revealed Super Mario Bros. 2. Likewise, we tell you when Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive on streaming in Mexico.

Author’s Note:

I’m not excited about this movie. The book of I Am Legend It’s interesting, but the original adaptation left a lot to be desired. It’s not a bad movie, but it clearly suffered from Hollywood style changes that weren’t as interesting.

Via: Wion