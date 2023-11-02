Martino Benzi, the author of the Alessandria family massacre, had a debt of over 50 thousand euros with the Revenue Agency

New details emerge about the Alexandria massacre of last September 27, in which Martino Benzi, a 67-year-old software engineer, killed his family and then took his own life. According to what was reported by Repubblica, the debt accumulated by the man towards the tax authorities amounted to several tens of thousands of euros.

Even though more than a month has passed since that terrible event September 27everyone in Alessandria is still in shock over the gesture of Martino Benzi, an IT engineer and owner of an IT consultancy and website design and creation firm.

The 67-year-old, starting from the very early hours of the morning, developed a dramatic plan which had been brewing in his mind for who knows how long and which he planned to exterminate his entire family, including himself.

He first stabbed the to death 17 year old son, who was in his room as soon as he woke up and was getting ready for school. Subsequently he killed her wifein the corridor, after the same woman had perhaps tried to stop him or run away from him.

Immediately afterwards he took a shower, changed clothes and then left on foot to reach the retirement home where his wife was hospitalized. mother in law.

He accompanied her to the courtyard of the facility as he did every day, for a walk. There she pulled out a blade and killed her firstAnd then he took his own life.

Martino Benzi had over 50 thousand euros in debt

Immediately investigators they set to work to try to understand what he could have pushed an apparently serene, happy man, to make such an extreme and definitive gesture.

The investigations soon turned towards man’s accounts and his economic situation and there, indeed, concrete evidence was found.

The note left by Benzi on the table read: “I’m ruined and it’s all my fault“.

Today, with what has emerged, those words acquire a meaning dramatic sense.

As reported by Republicit seems that the man had accumulated a debt of over 50 thousand euros with the Italian tax authorities. In particular, a tax bill of around 30 thousand euros, which had gone unpaid.

Martino hadn’t talked about that debt with anyone. At least he hadn’t explained to anyone that the situation if so serious. The brother spoke of Martino’s request for a loan from him, for an amount of 2 thousand euros. A fairly negligible amount considering that he was a freelancer.