New details emerge regarding the death of Giovanni Palazzottothe 27-year-old who disappeared in the early hours of last Sunday morning, after an altercation with a 31-year-old bartender from Bitritto, Bari. The latter allegedly hit the victim with 6 punches and then kept him crushed to the ground for over 16 minutes.

Thanks to law enforcement investigations by Bitrittoa small town in the province of Bari, a clear reconstruction of the dynamics of the events that took place in the early morning hours of last Sunday, November 20, has been achieved.

The doctors arrived near a local bar, to rescue a boy who was lying on the ground. This was Giovanni Palazzottoa 27-year-old local, father of a small child, already known to the police, for whom it was only possible to ascertain the death.

On the charge of his voluntary homicide, Francesco Assunto, a 31-year-old local, was arrested and taken to prison. owner of the bar in which the fight took place.

How Giovanni Palazzotto died

L’lawyer of the 31-year-old told Ansa that the accusation is exaggerated and asked, as well as the prosecutor’s office, that he not be locked up in prisons in the area, where there are already some relatives of the victim.

In the meantime, thanks to investigationsto the testimonies and images of the video surveillance cameras in the area, it was possible for the investigators recreate the moments in which Palazzotto lost his life.

The 27-year-old, in an evident state of psychophysical alteration, would have first caused chaos in another room in the area. Then, separated from him, he would have gone running to Assunto’s bar, where the latter would have pushed him away.

Not only. The bartender would later hit Palazzotto with at least six punches very violent, for then immobilize him on the ground with one knee pressed into his back, crushing his chest for over 16 minutes.

Too long a time and too great a force, which could have caused the boy’s death. Plus the guy would have more times asked to stop to the bartender and also asked for help from those who were present at the time.

Together with the bartender they would also have participated in the scuffle two of his clientswho are now under investigation like him.

They will follow updates.