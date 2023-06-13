Home page World

From: Romina Kunze, Michelle Brey, Yannick Hanke, and Jennifer Lanzinger

There are said to be several fatalities after an incident in Nottingham. The background is still unclear. The police arrested a suspect.

Update from Tuesday, June 13, 8:10 p.m.: After the act of violence in Nottingham, the police assume that it was a lone perpetrator. A police spokeswoman said this to journalists on Tuesday evening. A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case. The following details were shared:

The two students killed were both 19 years old.

Another man who was stabbed is said to have been between 50 and 60 years old, police said.

According to initial knowledge, the alleged perpetrator stole his van and used it to injure three other people. “We are still in the early stages of the investigation and need to find out exactly what the motives behind this attack were,” the spokeswoman said. “We are keeping an eye on all possibilities and working closely with the anti-terrorist unit,” she added. There were searches at several residential addresses, but no other people were arrested. She stressed that downtown Nottingham is now safe again.

New details about the Nottingham incident: a man dressed in black stabbed students

Update from Tuesday, June 13, 7 p.m.: A “serious incident” occurred in Nottingham in the early hours of the morning. Three people died and several were injured. New details are now becoming known. Two of the dead were found on Ilkeston Road just after 4am (5am BST). They are students, as confirmed by the university.

Incident in Notthingham: Perpetrators stabbed two people, according to eyewitnesses

An eyewitness told the BBC that he heard cries for help and then saw out the window a young man and woman stabbed in black by a gunman. The two were on their way home from a party, like a fellow student from the newspaper telegraph said. The two apparently lived not far away. “They were five minutes from their home and they were stabbed by some guy,” the classmate said.

A little later, a white van apparently ran over three people in the center (see initial report). The driver was being followed by police cars and acted on purpose, a BBC eyewitness said. According to City Council Chairman David Mellen, the victims are accidental. People were waiting at a bus stop early in the morning, he told the broadcaster. According to the authorities, one victim is in mortal danger. The other two were slightly injured.

Incident in Nottingham with three dead – Alleged perpetrator arrested

A shaky video is said to show the arrest of the alleged perpetrator. “They dragged him out of the car and he fell on the ground,” a student told the PA news agency. He pretty much put up a fight. Photos from the scene showed a van with the door open. The radiator has dents, the windshield is cracked – it is unclear whether it was caused by bullets. Local residents say they heard gunshots. The authorities initially gave no information on the possible background to the incidents.

Police forensic scientists work around a white van with a cracked windshield. © Darren Staples/AFP

Another operation took place a few hundred meters from one of the crime scenes on Tuesday afternoon. Armed and partially masked forces stormed a building. The property has been vacant for a long time, according to an owner of the hair salon next door. There was a raid there last year. The building has recently been put up for sale.

Large-scale operation in Great Britain: incident in Nottingham – police report three fatalities and several injuries

Update from Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 2:25 p.m.: After the “serious incident” in Nottingham, which took place shortly after 4 a.m. (5 a.m. CEST) and which cost the lives of three people, the Nottingham Open lawn tennis tournament, which is considered an important preparation for Wimbledon, is continuing as planned . However, as the organizers emphasized, visitors should allow more time to travel. The English first division football club Nottingham Forrest meanwhile expressed their condolences via Twitter:

According to information from TV stations Sky News the police are currently investigating for murder and not for a terrorist act. Authorities called on potential witnesses to come forward and provide footage from surveillance cameras and dashcams. In many places, investigators were seen in full body suits.

Forensics officers go on Magdala Road. Three people have been killed in the center of the English city of Nottingham. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said on Tuesday. © Jacob King/dpa

“Serious incident” in Nottingham: Police find three dead and injured

First report from Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 10:55 a.m.: Nottingham – A “serious incident” caused a stir in Nottingham on Tuesday morning (June 13). Roads are blocked, the police are in action with a large contingent. Soon it becomes clear: there are dead and injured.

Two bodies were found on Ilkeston Road in the city center early Tuesday morning, police said. Soon after, a van tried to run over three people. The victims of the attack are currently being treated in clinics. In addition, a third dead person was found on another street. Accordingly, the third body was found in Magdala Road, about ten minutes away by car.

Large-scale operation in Great Britain: Incident in Nottingham – Reports report several fatalities

The crime scenes are spread all over the city. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, the authority said. “This is a terrible and tragic incident in which three people have died,” said Chief Constable Kate Meynell. The police suspect that all acts are related.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and a team of investigators is working to determine exactly what happened,” Meynell said. “We ask for the public’s patience while the investigation continues.”

Police had previously said there was an “ongoing serious incident” in the central English town, but gave no further details. Several streets in the city center were closed, trams were stopped and bus routes were diverted. The closures would continue for some time, the investigations are ongoing. (rku/dpa)