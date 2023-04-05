Who is Cesare Cremonini’s new girlfriend, the rumors: “It’s Vera Spadini”

Who is Cesare Cremonini’s new girlfriend? Several users are asking after the news launched by weekly Whoaccording to which the singer is in a relationship with a “charming Rai journalist”.

Immediately after the indiscretion, the hunt for the identikit started, but it was to add a further detail Dagospy. According to the site founded by Roberto D’Agostino, in fact, Cesare Cremoni’s new girlfriend is indeed a journalist, but she does not work for Rai, but rather for Sky.

Not only, Dagospy gives the name and surname of the alleged flame of the former Lunapop singer: it would be Vera Spadini, a journalist who follows MotoGP as a Sky Sport correspondent.

For the moment, those directly involved have not commented on the rumors. Cesare Cremonini is back from the end of the relationship with Martina Maggiore, for which he had written the song Stupid young man.

“Cesare for me will remain a person that I loved very much and that I will probably love forever. It was a long and important relationship, but unfortunately it hurt me a lot” the 26-year-old student wrote on social networks last January.

“I just wish I wasn’t compared to him anymore, I wish people would stop telling me what he does or what he doesn’t do and label me as the ex of… Having said that, I really hope that he is happy and with him too” added the young woman without specify what were the reasons for the breakup.