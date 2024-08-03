Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Press Split

The current situation in the Middle East and Israel in the news ticker: Iran has vowed revenge after the death of a Hamas leader. An escalation is possible at any time.

Tel Aviv/Tehran – The situation in the Middle East remains tense following the killing of the Hamas leader in Tehran. Iran has now reacted several times to the latest developments and Israel at war threatened with retaliation. The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) is threatening Israel with a broad counterattack by allied militias in the region. “The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime (Israel) and its supporters must reckon with the holy wrath of the resistance groups,” said General Hussein Salami, according to the Revolutionary Guard’s website.

Now more and more details about the killing in Iran are coming to light. Apparently, the Mossad ordered Iranian security forces to plant explosives that killed Haniyeh in May. The reports have not yet been confirmed. But the Iranian Revolutionary Guards are now putting forward a counter-thesis. The Hamas-Leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran by a short-range missile, according to a statement.

Situation in Israel and the Middle East tense: New details emerge about death of Hamas leader in Iran

According to investigations, the bomb was “fired from outside the guest accommodation with a warhead weighing around seven kilograms,” according to a statement published on Saturday by the official news agency Irna. This caused a “strong explosion.” The commander of the Revolutionary Guard had previously made it clear that Iran would take harsh and bloody revenge for the death of the Hamas leader.

Iran is threatening Israel with massive retaliation. © Osamah Abdulrahman/AP

Because of Haniya’s death, Iran’s army chief Mohammed Bagheri also vowed “blood revenge” against Israel. The armed forces are now only considering the timing and execution of a retaliatory strike. “The only thing that is certain is that the Zionists (Israel) will bitterly regret this act,” said the general.

Situation in the Middle East remains because Death of Hamas leader tense

Meanwhile, mutual attacks in the Middle East continue. According to Lebanese sources, one person was killed in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon. The NNA news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Health, that two people were also injured in the attack on a car near the town of Basurieh. The Israeli military announced that it had Hezbollah-fighters. The man played an important role in planning and executing attacks on Israel.

On Saturday night, it became known that the USA was deploying additional warships and fighter planes due to the current situation in the Middle East. This was ordered by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon announced. The aim was to improve the protection of its own armed forces in the region, increase support for Israel’s defense and ensure that the USA is prepared for various eventualities, it said. The background to this is the threats from Iran following the targeted killing of the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniya.

News for the Middle East conflict: Interactive maps for Israel War

Our interactive maps of the war in Israel show locations of the conflict and its course. (red with agencies)