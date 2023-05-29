Sevillian goalkeeper Sergio Rico, from the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) squad, who suffered a serious head injury after falling off a horse in El Rocío (Huelva), he received several kicks to the head from the animal once on the ground, according to eyewitnesses to the 112 Emergency Service of Andalusia.

As they have indicated to EFE from this emergency service, the event took place around 8:30 a.m. when several notices were received of the fall of a horseman on Camino de Moguer street in the Almonteña village, where the pilgrimage is celebrated sprinkled

On these calls, witnesses to the accident indicated that once on the ground the man received several kicks from the animal to the head. From 112, the Civil Guard and 061 were notified, and the doorman received initial medical assistance from the Health Emergencies Center installed in the village, who transferred him by helicopter, in serious condition, to the Traumatology Unit of the Virgen Hospital of Rocio.

According to the Sevillian health center, Sergio Rico has been “admitted for evaluation of the fall” and “his general condition is serious.”

The 29-year-old goalkeeper, trained in the Sevilla youth academy, in whose first team he was from the 2014-15 to 2018-19 season, was called up this Saturday with his team for the penultimate game of the French league, which he played in Strasbourg, where they tied at one and became champion of the tournament.

Sergio Rico, after that game, moved to El Rocío, where his pilgrimage is being held these days, and it was this morning when he suffered the mishap that led to his transfer to the Seville hospital.

The goalkeeper, after his time at Sevilla, went through English Fulham, was later hired by PSG, who last season loaned him to Real Mallorca to return to the Parisian team this season, where he is a regular substitute.

Sevilla, through their social networks, has sent “a lot of strength” to the player and has wished him a “speedy recovery”.