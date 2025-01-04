Samsung is preparing the launch of the long-awaited series Galaxy S25which promise to be one of the Korean company’s most advanced devices. The new generation seeks to offer Significant improvements in performance, design and softwarealthough official information is still limited. Everything that is known is pure leaks and as the days go by, more characteristics are becoming known about what the new series could be like.

More details of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series revealed

Among the most notable features, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S25 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in all models, leaving behind the use of the Exynos 2400 chip in the international version, as happened with the Galaxy S24. According to the scores filtered in Geekbenchthe Snapdragon 8 Elite shows performance with a score of 2,986 in single-core and 9,355 in multi-core, which places it as one of the most powerful chips on the market.

In terms of design, from Android Headlines and OnLeaks suggest that it will have a renewed designmaintaining the size, but offering larger screens and new colors. But some images obtained by Android Authority show that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have more curved edges in the cornerswhich contrasts with the straighter edges of the Plus model.

This would be the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Evan Blass

On the other hand, according to Digital TrendsSamsung seems to be inspired by devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro to integrate advanced features into your software. One of the most talked about functions is the fault detectionwhich is already compatible with other leading brands and could make its debut on the Galaxy S25. From Android Authority believe in this possibility when finding references to this feature in leaked S25 Ultra files.

The launch of this series is expected on next January 22, 2025according to user @sondesix on the social network X, formerly Twitter. Of course, Samsung has not yet officially confirmed this date. As always happens with this type of leaks, we have to wait for the official presentation to confirm all the details.





Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.