Even though he PlayStation 5 Slim It hit the market just a few weeks ago, fans are already thinking about the next revision of Sony's new console. As you probably already know, rumors have indicated that a PlayStation 5 Pro is already in development, and although the Japanese company has not commented on this information, A new leak gives us an idea of ​​the power that this piece of hardware would offer us.

During the last few days, RedGamingTech, Key to Gaming, Insider Gaming, Tom Henderson, and beebom, have shared a series of data that gives us an idea of ​​how powerful the PS5 Pro would become. This console would have, whose code name It's Trinity Project, It would be a machine capable of running ray-tracing at 4K, thanks to the 23.04 TFLOPS it would have.

SPECULATION: Sony expects #PS5 Pro specs to leak this month, due to distribution of dev kits to 3rd party studios, according to @_Tom_Henderson_🚀 Recap on all the rumors/leaks 😎 ✅Codename “Project Trinity”

✅”4K Ray-tracing monster”

✅23.04 TFLOPS

✅Faster loading times… pic.twitter.com/mKgYEGKrzP — Rino (@RinoTheBouncer) December 11, 2023

Along with this, there is talk of even faster loading times, a new custom APU, TSMC 5/4 nm process, eight cores based on Zen 4, integrated GPU, 30 WGP, 60 CU, iGPU (RDNA 3 or RDNA 3.5 ), with an APU that can have 96 ROP. Likewise, it has been mentioned that The PS5 Pro would have higher CPU frequencies at 3.6 GHzhigher GPU frequencies to 2.7 GHz, 16 GB GDDR6 memory, improvements to the integrated NVMe SSD.

This is not all, since rumors have also indicated that the PlayStation 5 Pro would have 18,000 meters of memory, and would be able to run 4K and 60 fps games consistently. As if that were not enough, there is also talk of a new performance mode for 8K, and accelerated ray-tracing

Now, it has been mentioned that development of the PS5 Pro began in early 2022, and has progressed quite a bit, with some behind-closed-door demos already underway, and some studios already receiving their development kits. Although there is no official information at the moment, this hardware is expected to be available in November 2024.

Unfortunately, this would be the last review that Sony would give us before the launch of the PlayStation 6, which would be planned to reach our hands at some point in 2028. Of course, It is important to mention that at the moment there is no confirmation of this information. Sony has not issued a single statement pointing to the existence of the PS5 Pro, but multiple reports point to its existence.

Let us remember that the last generation was characterized by introducing different revisions of the same hardware. This wasn't limited to Sony, as Microsoft also did this with the Xbox One S and Xbox One On this occasion, those responsible for Halo chose to start the generation with two different models. The Xbox Series X is the main hardware, with the Series S being the little brother.

Although at the moment there are not many rumors, there is also talk about a more powerful version of the Xbox Series X, which will surely have technical specifications similar to what the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro would offer us. Considering that reports indicate that this piece of hardware would be available within a year, It is very likely that official information will be revealed in mid-2024, if the PS5 Pro exists.

Three years after its launch, my PlayStation 5 is still working very well. Although there are cases where the temperature rises and asks me to turn off the console, the rest of the experience has been positive. I just hope that the PS5 Pro has a series of improvements that justify its purchase for those who already have a normal PS5, and have no problems.

Via: RinoTheBouncer