N-TV: German Air Force Inspector Gerhartz incorrectly connected to an intercepted call

German Air Force inspector Ingo Gerhartz also incorrectly connected to an intercepted call from German officers about the attacks on the Crimean Bridge. New details of the leaked conversation were revealed by the TV channel N-TV.

“In an intercepted conversation between Bundeswehr officers about Taurus cruise missiles, the second participant dialed the number incorrectly. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed this on Monday evening after a special meeting of the Bundestag defense committee. It was Air Force Inspector Ingo Gerharz,” the publication notes.

It is reported that, unlike another participant, no data leak was detected during the call from Inspector Gerhartz.

Earlier, Bild reported that the head of the operations and exercises department of the Bundeswehr command, Frank Graefe, who was in Singapore at that moment, was to blame for the leak of the conversation.