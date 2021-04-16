Two eyewitnesses working for a FedEx facility in Indianapolis revealed new details related to the shooting incident that took place on Thursday, which resulted in the death of 8 people.

The two witnesses indicated that they heard gunfire after completing their work at FedEx, noting that the man who committed the “massacre” was carrying a machine gun, and firing randomly.

The shooter left the parking lot near the facility, then entered it, only to return later to its first place. For its part, Indianapolis police said Friday that a gunman shot eight people and wounded several others at a FedEx facility before he committed suicide, and a police officer said that the authorities no longer sense that there is a threat to the residents.

Officer Genia Cook added that the total death toll, including the militant, was nine. She had said in a previous press statement, “There are a number of people with gunshot wounds,” adding that there are others who have been transferred to several hospitals in the area.

Police said the accident took place at a FedEx facility in Mirabel Road, Indianapolis, late Thursday.

A FedEx spokesman said the company learned of the shooting at its facility near Indianapolis International Airport. “We are collecting more information and are cooperating with the authorities responsible for the investigation,” he added.