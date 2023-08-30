Spiegel: German authorities are convinced of Kyiv’s involvement in the Nord Stream explosions

Investigators working on the Nord Stream explosion case are increasingly convinced that Ukraine was behind the attack. About it reported publication Der Spiegel in its joint investigation with the ZDF.

According to journalists, the German investigators had little doubt that the pipelines had been blown up by Ukrainian special forces. For sabotage, according to investigators, the rented Andromeda yacht was used – traces of the HMX explosive were found on board: it is suitable for use under water, and it was its traces that were found on damaged pipes.

Related materials:

A yacht for sabotage was rented by a company resident of Kyiv

One of the main pieces of evidence pointing to the potential involvement of Ukraine is the lease agreement for the Andromeda yacht, from which the bombers dived to the Nord Stream. According to German publications, the ship was rented by the Polish travel agency Feeria Lwowa, owned by 54-year-old Natalia A., who lives in Kyiv. The woman received a pedagogical education, but never engaged in tourism.

The journalists managed to get through to Natalia, but she dropped the call when they introduced themselves. A few days later, they received a call from a man who introduced himself as a Ukrainian police officer and threatened them with criminal prosecution. Journalists did not find any office or employees at the Feeria Lwowa address in Warsaw. According to them, the travel agency may be a front company.

One of the crew members serves in the Ukrainian army

When renting the vessel, one of the crew members showed its owner a Moldovan passport in the name of Stefan Marku, a real 60-year-old man who lives near Chisinau. But the Moldovan told reporters that he had changed his passport several years earlier and burned the old one.

According to journalists, the document presented before boarding the Andromeda was a fake, for which they used the data of the real Mark. And instead of a photograph of the Moldovan himself, a photograph of a young man of about 25 years old was pasted into it – Ukrainian Valery K., attached to the 93rd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). His ex-girlfriend, along with their common son, as well as his younger sister and grandmother Valeria, fled Ukraine and live in the German city of Frankfurt an der Oder. They refused to communicate with the media.

The involvement of Ukraine in the explosions, in addition to the participation of a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is indicated by other evidence – IP addresses of letters and phone calls, location data, and much more. In addition, according to Der Spiegel, the saboteurs were in Ukraine before and after the attack.

Yacht with suspects made a stop in Poland before the sabotage

In mid-September, Andromeda made a stop on the Danish island of Kristiansö, the closest to the site of the gas pipeline explosions. After staying there for some time, they made a detour and went to the south of Poland. On September 19, exactly one week before the explosions, the yacht moored in the resort town of Kolobrzeg. The crew stayed there for 12 hours, but what they did is not known for certain. But when the ship left the port, there were already explosives with detonators on board.

See also "The Falcons" soars the third victory in determining the "League Cup" positions According to the German media, Poland has always been one of the most ardent opponents of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and for years insistently demanded that the project be stopped.

In May 2023, German investigators held a meeting with their Polish colleagues, where, among other things, they asked if the suspects had received any assistance to organize sabotage, including material, during their stay in Kołobrzeg. However, local law enforcement agencies strongly deny any involvement of Polish citizens in the explosions.

The saboteurs reported directly to Zalugny

According to German media, back in June 2022, German intelligence BND received a warning from Dutch colleagues from the MIVD about an impending sabotage. The same message was sent to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and they forwarded it to Berlin just in case – that is, the German authorities were warned twice.

The first picture of the consequences of the explosion at Nord Stream Photo: Trond Larsen / Expressen / Tt / Keystone Press Agency / Globallookpress.com

Dutch intelligence even shared a plan for a planned attack: six Ukrainian special forces soldiers rent a yacht using forged documents, from which they will sink to the bottom of the Baltic Sea and blow up gas pipelines. The MIVD also told German and American partners that the participants in the operation reported directly to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, while President Volodymyr Zelensky was not informed.

German intelligence forwarded the dispatch to the office of the German chancellor, but it was apparently ignored there. Neither the police, nor the navy, nor the counter-terrorism centers received information about the impending sabotage. At the same time, the United States, although not fully trusting the information from the MIVD, non-publicly called on Kyiv to abandon the upcoming operation.

German authorities continue investigation in strict secrecy

By order of the office of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the investigation into the explosions is carried out in the strictest secrecy: the police are even forbidden to discuss this case with colleagues who do not conduct it.

This is the most important investigation in post-war German history as it could have political implications. high-ranking German officialon condition of anonymity Der Spiegel

It is noted that if it turns out that the attack was organized by Ukraine, then this could end German military assistance and the potential transfer of fighter jets. If the attack was carried out with the help of the United States, it would undermine bilateral relations. If Russia itself is behind the explosions, then the situation is no less dangerous, Der Spiegel notes. “According to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, an attack on the critical infrastructure of a NATO member country can trigger a mutual defense clause,” the authors of the article write.

Inconsistencies remain in the Nord Stream explosion case

Despite the fact that all the evidence points to the fact that Ukraine was most likely behind the attack, there are many inconsistencies in the case. As Der Spiegel notes, it is still not clear why the criminals used a rented sailboat for the operation, and not a warship, and why they did not simply flood the Andromeda later. In addition, it is still unclear how just two or three divers alone were able to blow up pipelines located at a depth of about 80 meters under water.

Some politicians believe that the Nord Stream sabotage could have been a false flag operation and deliberately staged to make Ukraine look guilty.