President Joe Biden announced that he and first lady Jill Biden were deeply saddened by the attack.

Biden said in a statement, “Jill and I were very sad when we learned of the violent attack at a security checkpoint in front of the US Capitol Building,” and gave his orders to fly flags at the White House.

“We know how difficult times are for the Capitol and everyone who works on it and for those who protect it,” the president added.

Where a policeman was killed and another wounded in front of the Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Friday, after a car stormed a security post and its driver brandished a knife before the police shot him.

Police said the attack did not appear to be linked to “terrorism.”

Members of Congress are on parliamentary recess this week, but some of their office members, employees and journalists were present during the incident in the afternoon, local time.

Members of the National Guard deployed on the Capitol since January 6, rushed from the parliamentary office buildings nearby to the building. Others took up positions near police checkpoints blocking the road.

Television footage showed a blue car colliding with a police barrier on the street.

A helicopter landed in a yard in front of the Capitol before carrying stretchers on board.

“The suspect hit two of our officers with his car,” before hitting a barrier, Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Bateman said in a press conference.

She explained that “after that, he got out of the car with a knife in hand” and “started walking towards the Capitol police,” and then “shot” at him.

Bateman said one of the two wounded agents “died” of his wounds.

It also announced the “killing” of the suspect.

Several US media outlets said the suspect was named Noah Grind, 25 years old. The media published his photo, as well as a picture of his Facebook page, in which he expressed sympathy with an extremist organization.

NBC said he wrote in posts on the social networking site “Facebook” that he had lost his job.

US media sources also stated that he suffers from mental disorders and “paranoia.”

Vice President Kamala Harris praised the courage of the elements “who protect the Capitol, especially at this difficult time.”

The police raised the alert in the afternoon while maintaining a security cordon around the “crime” scene. Police said, “The investigation is continuing.”

In turn, District Police Chief Robert Conte declared, “It does not appear to be about terrorism.”

The Capitol was under strict protection following the January 6 attack.

Some of the preventive barriers have been removed recently, and the security perimeter around the headquarters has been narrowed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of the policeman who was killed. “Today, once again, these heroes risked their lives to protect the Capitol and our country, with the same dedication and readiness to serve that we saw on January 6th,” she said in a statement.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “Once again, the brave Capitol Police have been attacked violently in the course of their work.”

The accident occurred near a checkpoint on the side of the Senate, where its members enter while it is in session.

Police cordoned off several roads around the Congress headquarters “due to an external threat.”

“We are still in shock what happened,” McConnell said on Twitter, thanking the police.