One of the elements that surprised us the most during the first trailer for the fourth season of stranger things, was the appearance of a new villain. Similar to what happened with the Mind Flayer and the Demogorgon, this creature is inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, and the directors of this series have revealed his name, as well as a couple of interesting details.

In an interview with IGN, Matt and Ross Duffer, creators and directors of Stranger Things, revealed that the new enemy, which has a humanoid appearance, but with tentacles, is called Vecna. This creature was created primarily using practical effects, drawing inspiration from characters like Freddy Krueger and Pinhead. This was what Ross commented on it:

“Another thing we really wanted to do was go back to Season 1 and make a monster that we could mostly do practically. What you are seeing here is 90% practical [efectos]. And Vecna, throughout the season, is 90% practical. We wanted a presence that our actors could react to, whereas in season three they reacted to a beach ball. We wanted something in there that we could film, and I think that makes this villain scarier and more real and tangible, and we’re really excited for people to see him this season.”

In the world of Dungeons and Dragons, Vecna ​​is considered one of the most dangerous entities in existence and, although he did not appear as such in the series until 1990, this being has existed since the inception of this franchise. In this way he is likely the Vecna ​​of stranger things play a similar rolepossibly being the mind behind the Upside-Down.

The first part of the fourth season of stranger things will premiere on May 27, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the series. In the same way, this is how the public reacted to this advance.

Although I don’t doubt that Vecna ​​is a very interesting enemy, I personally would have liked the Upside-Down to be a place of complete mystery, something that has gradually changed throughout the series. I want to see how this villain is treated.

