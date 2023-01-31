One of the games that most raised the expectation of fans last year was Resident Evil 4 Remake, which apparently will make quite important changes compared to the original. And now that there are a couple of months left until it is finally released, new details are revealed in the form of gameplay and some screenshots of what happened.

Through the footage that is shared by Game Informer, It is seen that within the changes is the way to give commands to Ashleywho, although he will not have a life bar, will notify Lion when you need help. For their part, the bosses will change in terms of appearance, since you can decide if you want to face them or not, depending on their strength.

To all this is added that there will finally be secondary missions, helping players not to finish the title in a few hours, following the linear method established in its original counterpart. There is also the possibility of defeating the cattle on the ground to prevent them from rising up like plagues, and new adversaries add up to give us problems. It also draws attention, that they did not want to make a remake from scratch, but something simpler.

But that’s not all, since there will be a crossbow available in the availability of weapons, something that users can find while advancing in the adventure. Likewise, the ways in which he somehow sexualized Ashley they have been set aside. And the plot is sought to be darker, since the original was not taken very seriously.

Via: Game Informer

Editor’s note: Wow, it will have many changes, so a remake is expected to match the second part. I’m really saving for the new Zelda, but I think RE4 is going to be one of those titles that I buy on day one.