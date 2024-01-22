Seven years after its initial revelation, everything seems to indicate that Metroid Prime 4 It could reach our hands at some point in 2024. Although at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo, New research has revealed that the development process for this title is already in the final stages.

According to an investigation carried out by the youtuber known as SuperMetalDave64, Metroid Prime 4 could be coming to the Nintendo Switch, since A couple of resumes have revealed the current status of this title, and everything seems to indicate that Retro Studios is in the final stage. To begin with, there is talk that Edwin Atwell, an employee who has worked on quality testing for Call of Duty, joined the Texas studio about 10 months ago with the intention of testing demos of this installment.

Alongside this, a partnership was discovered between Retro Studios and Next-Gen Dreams 3D, a co-developer specializing in innovations in technical art and creative trailers for games. In this way, it has been pointed out that a new advance of Metroid Prime 4 could be part of the next Nintendo Direct. These are two pieces of evidence that point to the inevitable launch of this long-awaited title.

Of course, at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo, but considering that Metroid Prime 4 It was one of the titles that were announced during the first year of the Switch, and we are already in the final stretch of this console, It seems that the moment that fans have been waiting for for almost a decade has finally arrived. We can only wait for the Japanese company to share some type of official information.

Let us remember that Nintendo originally revealed Metroid Prime 4 in 2017, noting that this was going to be an internal development. However, after almost a year, it was revealed that this process was not going well, Therefore, Retro Studios, who have been in charge of the series since its conception, was entrusted with this long-awaited installment.

Since then, we have had no further information regarding this title. Over the years, leaks and job requests have been the only sources we have had, but details about the gameplay and story have never been providedjust the fact that the game is still in development and has not been canceled, a very common concern due to the lack of official updates.

However, after the new revelation that SuperMetalDave64 shared, Everything seems to indicate that Metroid Prime 4 It could reach our hands this year. Recall that it has been speculated that this title could also function as a launch game for the next Nintendo console, similar to what happened with Breath of the Wild on Wii U and Switch.

Now we just have to wait for Nintendo to share more official information about it, something that could well happen at the Nintendo Direct that would take place in February, something that has become a tradition. In related topics, you can learn more about the release date of Metroid Prime 4 here. Likewise, this title would have extensive areas of exploration.

Editor's Note:

Metroid Prime 4 It's something I already want to have in my hands. At this point, the game is more myth than reality. Outside of a logo, we haven't seen anything concrete that gives us any idea of ​​the type of game that will reach our hands. Let's hope this changes this year, or at least that Nintendo and Retro Studios give us the remastering of the second and third installments in the series.

Via: SuperMetalDave64