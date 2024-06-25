Although there is still a lot of time until the premiere of the next movie avengers, Marvel Studios is already preparing for this production. Although details are scarce, a recent interview with Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed new details about this film, which could give us the first look at the X-Men in the MCU.

Through an interview with Netflix, Cumberbatch revealed that his relationship with Marvel is positive, as degree that he can’t wait to start filming his scenes as Doctor Strange to avengers 5 next year. This not only confirms his appearance in the film, but his comments could also be an indication about the future of the MCU. This is what he commented:

“It’s been a pretty lovely relationship with [Marvel] from [ser elegido]. “I’m really looking forward to the Avengers next year, which is cooking up a storm.”

The interesting thing is that his comment could be a reference to the possible appearance of Stormone of the key members of the X-Men in Avengers 5 Let us remember that after the drama and controversy of Jonathan Major, Kang, the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, has been eliminated from Marvel’s plans. Thus, Avengers 5, previously known as The Kang Dynastyhas undergone a series of substantial changes.

Although it seems that Secret Wars It will still be the end of this saga, avengers 5 could give us our first look at the X-Men, setting us up for the future of the MCU. Unfortunately, at the moment we do not have any more official information, so it will probably take some time before we have more details. On related topics, find alternative ending of Avengers: Endgame. Likewise, they confirm the appearance of an Avenger in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Considering what Marvel has done with mutants in recent years, it will be very interesting to see how the X-Men will enter the MCU. The stories of this group are usually linked to racism and class struggle, something we have not seen beyond comics and animated series.

Via: IGN