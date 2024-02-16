You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Tigres is denounced by Acolfutpro.
Tigres is denounced by Acolfutpro.
The petition was presented to the ILO.
The Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation They have not wanted to begin collective negotiation of the requests presented by professional footballers since 2019, so Acolfutpro He raised the request before a larger entity.
The entity asked Karen Curtis, Head of Freedom of Association at the ILOto declare the voluntary conciliation procedure, proposed by that body within case number 3423, failed and concluded, and to continue with the substantive examination of the complaint presented for the flagrant and continued violation of the rights of association and collective bargaining that affects professional soccer players in Colombia.
What will happen?
“The request sent to the ILO is based on a series of facts that ACOLFUTPRO exposes in a complete chronological account and that were decisive within this process, which had four meetings between February and November 2023, thanks to the good offices of Edwin Palma, vice-minister of labor relations of the Ministry of Labor, but in which the representatives of the DIMAYOR and the FCF always stated that they only had the power to “talk”, but in no case to advance a collective bargaining”, the communication says.
And he adds: “In addition, the document highlights that during the conciliation process, neither the FCF nor Dimayor had any interest in resolving the collective conflict and that this was ratified with the request they made to MInTrabajo, on December 27, to file the complaint filed by ACOLFUTPRO for its refusal to negotiate the footballers' requests.
