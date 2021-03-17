The case of Maadi’s child witnessed new details, after the prosecution completed the investigations with all parties.

The mother of the 35-year-old girl, A.N.M., said, “What happened that (Y) the victim in the case of indecent assault, my daughter remains, and yesterday she was with me in the house, and he asked about her and her sisters, she was not worn out and went out and found her older brother (M), he said to me. He is going to his father in Maadi, and because (Y) loves to play in the street a lot. My husband and I came so that we could take the oath and see the girl, and when we took the oath, we knew that there was someone in him who attacked my daughter.

The mother added, in front of the prosecution, that she did not know the accused (MG), and that her daughter was 7 years old.

She added that she is married and is still in the custody of her husband, the father of the victim, whose name is “AHA”, who works for “Sayes” in Maadi and suffers from the inability to speak, according to a report published by “Al-Masry Al-Youm” newspaper.

The mother of the victim said, during the investigations, that the last one is in the first grade of the Othman Batamouh School, Al-Mahatta Square, in Badrashin.

She explained, “I heard on television what happened and the officer in the Maadi department told me what happened.”