Disturbing details emerge about Vanessa Ballan's case. In particular for the last message that Bunjar Fandaj had sent to the woman's partner, shortly before the stalking complaint

On the death of Vanessa Ballan New disturbing details emerge, making us wonder why the authorities didn't act before the terrible epilogue. There would also be a last message from Bunjar Fandaj to her partner with a video, which perhaps had pushed the couple to report the man for stalking. Some witnesses speak of a real obsession.

Since the end of their relationship, the Kosovar man had been persecuting the 26-year-old woman, mother of a 5-year-old child and expecting her second child at the time of the murder. She was pregnant in the third month of pregnancy.

Davide, a customer of the supermarket where the woman worked, on the occasion of one episode of La Vita in Diretta, said that Vanessa was a real obsession for the Kosovar. He would have chased him because he had stayed with her for a few minutes to talk.

I was very scared of him, it was like a wardrobe, quite big so I was very scared. I met Bujar while I was at the checkout. Vanessa had asked me for some money to change because she needed 5 euro notes and, as I often do with her, I agreed to do so. At that point Bujar began to complain. Vanessa told me to let it go and keep doing what we were doing. Until I told him to go to hell and he warmed up. I went out and reached my car, and I found him in the middle of the road, he hit the glass of the car.

Bunjar Fandaj's last message before being reported by the couple for stalking

Bunjar Fandaj, before being reported for stalking, had sent a message to Nicola, Vanessa Ballan's partner. There was also a video, in which he explained to the man the nature of the relationship with the 26-year-old who then killed Pius X in Riese.

The 41-year-old of Kosovar origin had sent the victim's last message on Whatsapp. Following which the couple filed a stalking complaint two months before the crime. But this wasn't enough to stop him.