Modica, the new details that emerged behind the death of Noemi Fiore, the 22-year-old who disappeared and was found lifeless

All investigations are underway for the harrowing affair of Naomi Fiore, the 22-year-old who disappeared and was found lifeless the next day. On the evening of Friday 14 July, around 7 pm, her funeral will be celebrated and many of her are going to her funeral home during these hours.

The whole community of Modica now she is in mourning and distraught by this loss so serious and heartbreaking. No one could have ever imagined experiencing such a thing and above all could make a such an extreme act.

The events took place around 16 on Monday 10 July. Precisely in the municipality of Modicawhich is located in the province of Ragusa.

Noemi appeared to have disappeared and her family members immediately started throwing appeals and to publish his photo on social networks. They hoped to be able to have useful information to be able to embrace her again.

However, the sad epilogue arrived the following day, Tuesday 11 July. A person who lives in campaigns of that municipality he found the now lifeless body, yes life would be taken with a belt.

What emerged on the death of Noemi Fiore

Given the seriousness of the incident, the police intervened on the spot and with them also the coroner. An initial inspection of the body revealed that the girl had already been deceased 16 hours.

For this reason it is assumed that he made that extreme gesture, alone shortly after leaving the house. Maybe she already had in mind what to do, but her family members didn’t realize it in time to stop her.

To take his own life he would have used the bag strap and a second strap. Now only further investigations will shed light on what happened, but above all on what happened push to make a similar gesture.

The whole community of Modica is now in mourning for this heartbreaking loss. Many are trying to show closeness to his loved ones, affected by a disappearance like this premature and sudden.